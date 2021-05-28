Advertisement

Man taken to hospital after shooting

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
UPDATE 5/28/21 @ 3:07 p.m.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man has been taken to the hospital after a shooting.

The incident happened in an alley just off the 1700 block of 7th Avenue right before 2:00 p.m. Friday.

Charleston Police say they found evidence of a shooting scene, but the victim had left.

Shortly after they got to the scene, they found the victim, Gregory Lamont Mitchell Jr., 32, of Charleston. He had a gunshot wound to the arm.

Police say they learned the victim got into an altercation with another man. The suspect pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots at the victim. The suspect ran off towards the intersection of 7th Avenue and Rebecca Street.

According to CPD, the suspect is described as a black male, tall and skinny, with hair in “dreads.”

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

If you have any information, you’re asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Division, 304-348-6480 or Metro Communications, 304-348-8111.

ORIGINAL STORY 5/28/21 @ 2:16 p.m.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person has been injured in a shooting in Charleston Friday afternoon.

Metro 911 dispatchers say the shooting happened in the 1700 block of 7th Avenue.

The victim has been transported to the hospital with injuries. The extent of those injuries is unknown at this time.

