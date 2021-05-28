Man taken to hospital after shooting

UPDATE 5/28/21 @ 3:07 p.m.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man has been taken to the hospital after a shooting.

The incident happened in an alley just off the 1700 block of 7th Avenue right before 2:00 p.m. Friday.

Charleston Police say they found evidence of a shooting scene, but the victim had left.

Shortly after they got to the scene, they found the victim, Gregory Lamont Mitchell Jr., 32, of Charleston. He had a gunshot wound to the arm.

Police say they learned the victim got into an altercation with another man. The suspect pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots at the victim. The suspect ran off towards the intersection of 7th Avenue and Rebecca Street.

According to CPD, the suspect is described as a black male, tall and skinny, with hair in “dreads.”

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

If you have any information, you’re asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Division, 304-348-6480 or Metro Communications, 304-348-8111.

ORIGINAL STORY 5/28/21 @ 2:16 p.m.

