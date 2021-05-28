Advertisement

Opportunities at Collins Career Technical Center

By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 9:07 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - There are opportunities brewing at the Collins Career Technical Center and on May 28th from 12:00p.m. to 2:30p.m. they are hosting an open house.

Michael Staton shares all the things people can expect at the open house and what amazing opportunities are behind the doors at the career center.

To learn more about the career center, you can head over to their website and you can check out their Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carl Rose
Name of shooting victim released; man charged with second degree murder
Gov. Justice announces additional incentives for vaccinated people
A man died when a car rolled on top of him Wednesday in the community of Beauty, Kentucky, the...
Man dies while working on car
Peggy Osborn was killed Tuesday in an apparent murder-suicide.
Elderly woman killed by family friend
Elijah Richard Humphrey, 27, was last seen in the Huntington area in December. Troopers need...
Man missing from Huntington area since December

Latest News

Mountaineer Challenge Academy on Studio 3
Mountaineer Challenge Academy on Studio 3
Salmon with The Olive Tree Café & Catering
Salmon with The Olive Tree Café & Catering
West Virginia Peers
West Virginia Peers
All lanes closed on portion of I-77 North
Man hospitalized after being hit by train
Man hospitalized after being hit by train