Paving project on US 23 to impact traffic

(AP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has awarded a $2.7 million highway improvement project to resurface more than 5 miles of US 23 in northern Greenup County.

The project is expected to impact traffic starting next week. It will continue through June.

Officials say contractors will begin paving operations on the four-lane Country Music Highway (US 23) from Ohio River Road (KY 3116) to Siloam curve starting on or around June 3.

Crews will begin laying new blacktop on the northbound lanes of US 23 at Ohio River Road, just north of the AA Highway (KY 10) intersection, and work one lane at a time toward Siloam. Paving will then take place on US 23′s southbound lanes, working from Siloam back toward Ohio River Road.

One lane of US 23 will be closed where crews are working and speed limits will be reduced in work zones during paving.

The paving project is being done under a $2,660,830.55 low-bid contract awarded to Mountain Enterprises, Inc.

A second paving project will bring new blacktop to another 5 miles of US 23 – from Siloam curve to the Portsmouth bridge – later this year.

