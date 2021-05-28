Street sweeping to continue Tuesday in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington’s citywide street-sweeping program is set to resume Tuesday.

Officials say the program is part of an effort to minimize the impact of storm water on Huntington’s roadways and prevent pollution and debris from entering the sewer system.

Residents are asked to keep an eye out for new signs around the city to provide more advanced notice.

Every Friday, large, yellow signs will be placed along street sweeping routes for the following week to inform residents that street sweeping is scheduled to occur in their area and to watch for “No Parking” signs.

The day before street sweeping occurs in a particular area, the yellow signs will be replaced with white “No Parking, Street Sweeping” signs that remind residents to remove their vehicles from the roadway during scheduled street sweeping hours, which are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Huntington Police Department will patrol and issue citations to vehicles parked in the sweeping zone during the scheduled hours.

Only curbed streets will be swept, and residents are prohibited from placing grass clippings, leaves and tree limbs in the street. Street sweepers will not remove these items.

The schedule will be set on a weekly basis, although it will be subject to change due to weather conditions. In the event of weather effecting the schedule, operations will be pushed back accordingly to the day or days affected.

During the first two weeks of June, the following areas will be swept:

6/1/2021 Tuesday - Guyandotte

6/2/2021 Wednesday - Guyandotte

6/3/2021 Thursday - Altizer

6/4/2021 Friday - Arlington Park

6/7/2021 Monday - Walnut Hills, Stamford Park, Beverly Hills

6/8/2021 Tuesday - Walnut Hills, Stamford Park, Beverly Hills

6/9/2021 Wednesday - Highlawn

6/10/2021 Thursday - Highlawn

6/11/2021 Friday - Highlawn

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.