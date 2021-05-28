Summer activities returning in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The City of Charleston has released a preview of events scheduled for the summer season, including Live on the Levee and splash pad and pool opening.

The lineup is as follows:

Live on the Levee

The free concert series, Live on the Levee, will return to Haddad Riverfront Park July 9 and will continue for 13 weeks. The 2021 lineup is forthcoming but will include a variety of music styles.

Kanawha Boulevard - Sunday Closures

All lanes of the Kanawha Boulevard will be closed from Court Street to Greenbrier Street from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sundays, starting June 6, 2021 and through September 5, 2021 for walking, biking, running, skating and other similar outdoor activities.

Splash Pad and Pools

The City of Charleston Parks and Recreation Department is working hard to perform necessary maintenance on the Magic Island Splash Pad and the pools at the North Charleston Community Center and Cato Park. The Splash Pad is anticipated to open on June 1, 2021, and the North Charleston Community Center and Cato Park pools are anticipated to open July 1, 2021.

Anyone interested in being a lifeguard who needs assistance with the application process should visit the Martin Luther King Jr Community Center or the North Charleston Community Center.

For more information about pool schedules, please call: 304-348-6860. For weekend splash pad maintenance issues, please contact: 681-710-9030.

Drive-In Movie Nights

The City will partner with WQBE and Electric 102.7 to host three free outdoor drive-in movies which will take place in the parking lot of Big Lots on Patrick Street. Parking will begin 90 minutes prior to each event and be on a first-come, first-served basis. Each movie night will begin with a 30-minute cartoon.

Events are scheduled to take place in June, July and August.

Frozen 2, Wednesday, June 9 at 9 p.m.

Moana, Wednesday, July 7 at 9 p.m.

Godzilla vs. Kong, Wednesday, August 4 at 9 p.m.

Food Truck Friday

Food Truck Fridays will continue through the summer on Kanawha Boulevard, Capitol Street to Court Street, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Each week will feature music by a different DJ.

Parking spaces will be reserved for those picking up take-out orders on Court Street.

Outdoor Dining

Blocks of Capitol and Hale Streets will continue to close to allow outdoor dining through Labor Day. Capitol Street will be closed each Friday beginning at 3 p.m. through Sunday at 11 p.m. Hale Street will be closed Friday and Saturday from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. Capitol Street and Hale Street will be closed from Kanawha Boulevard to Lee Street. One lane will be open on Hale Street from Kanawha Boulevard to Virginia Street for access to the South Side Bridge. Virginia Street and Quarrier Street will remain open. Emergency service personnel will have access to Capitol Street & Hale Street throughout the closure.

Community Center Summer Programs

Kanawha City Community Center will host Step by Step Summer Programs for elementary school students. The Session One program will run June 8 to June 30 from 2:00 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The Session Two program will run July 6 to August 6 from 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. Call 304-348-6484 for more information.

North Charleston Community Center will host the Bob Burdette Summer Program for kids in 1st - 5th grades. Program will run June 21 to July 30 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Call 304-348-6884 for more information.

Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center will host the PAAC summer program for kids grades K - 12th. Program will run June 7 to June 11 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday and June 21 - July 7 from 9 a.m. -3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Call 304-348-6404 for more information.

Free breakfasts and lunches will be provided, through a partnership with PAAC, for kids at each of our centers Monday through Friday from June 7 through July 30. Breakfast/Lunch time schedules will be posted soon.

“We are excited to see more folks coming out to enjoy our Capital City. And, we are thrilled to see the return of Live on the Levee and the opening of our City pools, " said Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin. “While we don’t have all the details lined out, yet. We wanted to give you a small preview of what you can expect this summer.”

