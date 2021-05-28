Traffic delays caused by early morning crash

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An early morning crash has caused drivers to sit in traffic in the eastbound lanes of I-64 close to the 5th Street interchange.

The two car crash happened around 8:00 a.m. Friday near mile marker 8.

Cabell County dispatchers tell WSAZ the slow eastbound lane of I-64 is closed.

According to investigators, at least one car has flipped in the crash.

At least one person has been taken to the hospital.

Emergency crews are at the scene.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.