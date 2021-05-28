Advertisement

Traffic delays caused by early morning crash

Crash caused delays on I-64 in Huntington
Crash caused delays on I-64 in Huntington(Sarah Sager)
By Sarah Sager
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 8:41 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An early morning crash has caused drivers to sit in traffic in the eastbound lanes of I-64 close to the 5th Street interchange.

The two car crash happened around 8:00 a.m. Friday near mile marker 8.

Cabell County dispatchers tell WSAZ the slow eastbound lane of I-64 is closed.

According to investigators, at least one car has flipped in the crash.

At least one person has been taken to the hospital.

Emergency crews are at the scene.

