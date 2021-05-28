Wanted fugitive arrested in Ashland

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - A wanted fugitive has been arrested in Ashland.

According to the Boyd County Sheriff’s Department, it was part of a joint fugitive apprehension operation along with the Flatwoods Police Department and the DEA Tri-State Narcotics Task Force (TNT).

TNT got an anonymous tip on the location of Antonio C. Roan, 27, of Tornado, West Virginia. He has been wanted since March on warrants for Assault 2nd Degree involving a handgun, Escape 2nd Degree, Criminal Mischief 1st Degree, possession of methamphetamine and other misdemeanors, according to deputies.

Investigators found Roan on Carter Avenue in Ashland around 4:30 p.m. Thursday. When they arrested him, they also found suspected heroin on him.

Roan was taken to the Boyd County Detention Center.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.