Advertisement

WATCH: Officers rescue man from burning truck in Texas

By CNN staff
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 9:35 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Austin, Texas, police are recognizing two officers as heroes after they pulled a man from a burning truck moments before it exploded.

The dramatic rescue Monday was caught on bodycam video.

Officers Eduardo Pineda and Chandler Carrera responded to 911 calls about an unconscious man in a burning truck with his foot on the gas pedal near an apartment building.

Carrera is seen using a fire extinguisher on the truck as Pineda tries to wake the man up.

When that doesn’t work, they both quickly pull him out of the truck, which can be heard exploding seconds later.

Emergency medical workers then treated the man.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carl Rose
Name of shooting victim released; man charged with second degree murder
Gov. Justice announces additional incentives for vaccinated people
A man died when a car rolled on top of him Wednesday in the community of Beauty, Kentucky, the...
Man dies while working on car
Peggy Osborn was killed Tuesday in an apparent murder-suicide.
Elderly woman killed by family friend
Elijah Richard Humphrey, 27, was last seen in the Huntington area in December. Troopers need...
Man missing from Huntington area since December

Latest News

One injured in Charleston shooting
National Poppy Day with American Legion
National Poppy Day with American Legion
Mountaineer Challenge Academy on Studio 3
Mountaineer Challenge Academy on Studio 3
Salmon with The Olive Tree Café & Catering
Salmon with The Olive Tree Café & Catering
West Virginia Peers
West Virginia Peers