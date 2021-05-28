WVU 4-H Extension program granted additional funding by Putnam County Commission

PUTNAM/MASON COUNTIES, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After several meetings to discuss the funding of the 4-H West Virginia University Extension Program, the Putnam County Commission came to an agreement with the program to allow additional funding than what they had originally intended.

“Putnam County School Board wanted a 50/50 split with the county commission and I said it before, the County Commission only gets 20 percent of the revenue that comes out of the tax base in Putnam County, so it seemed to me to be inequitable for the county to be paying the same amount as the Board of Education,” said County Commission President Ron Foster, who was the only commissioner to vote no on the funding. “Plus, in Putnam County, we also have an excess levy so the school board even gets more.”

For more than 100 years the 4-H WVU Extension Program has helped hundreds of West Virginians’ find their future and learn lifelong skills, including 24-year member Ravi Parker.

“Its taught me skills I use everyday in life from cooking to meeting skills, personal skills. I made lifelong friendships,” he said. “It’s more than just the agricultural side, when you hear of 4-H a lot of people instantly think of county fair and the agriculture but there’s a lot more skills learned, a lot more things taught.”

In previous years, the county commission granted a $72,000 budget for the program. But this year, some commissioners were proposing a significant budget cut as they were not liking the way WVU was working with them when it came to the program. However, commissioners now say they believe the relationship between them and the program has improved and they came to a “compromise” budget with the WVU agents on Thursday night.

Commissioners approved going half and half with the school board, so now both the board and commission will fund roughly $60,000 to the program, which is a reduction from what they’re used to but members say it’s still a victory for them.

“We’re happy, 4-H shows you a lot of adulthood, socialism, it shows you responsibility. We have programs that we show some (financial skills) just normal adult things that everyone needs to know that they do not teach in school,” said Heather Kersey, who is a 4-H member and parent.

“4-H brought me friendships that will last in a lifetime, I’ve learned so much in 4-H it’s unbelievable,” said Hannah Kersey, who has been a member of 4-H for the last eight years.

“I think 4-H is terrific, it’s how we fund it that I’m not real happy with,” Foster told WSAZ.

Foster said during the meeting he was offended by WVU’s new adoption of Critical Race Training at WVU, which was announced by the WVU president in the Summer of 2020. Foster said the training highlights the Black Lives Matter movement, discusses white privilege and white supremacy.

“I don’t want that garbage being taught to our kids in Putnam County,” he said. “I have lived in Putnam County all of my adult life and I don’t see it in our county, I don’t see it in our state. Our state fought for the North and I just think it’s appalling that our University would have that in it.”

The funding approved for the program will be for one year.

