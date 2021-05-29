Advertisement

Crash in Lincoln County claims life

A crash in Lincoln County has turned deadly.(AP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 8:05 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
UPDATE 5/28/21 @ 9:04 p.m.

LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- One person has died Friday following an accident in the Sod community area of Lincoln County.

That is according to West Virginia State Police on the scene who tell WSAZ that one other person was injured.

The extent of that person’s injuries is not known at this time.

The accident happened just before 7:45 p.m. Friday on Garrets Bend Road near Mostellor Hollow.

People who live in the area say that one of the drivers lost control of their car hit a tree and spun out.

No names have been released at this time.

ORIGINAL STORY

Crews are responding Friday evening to the scene of a one-vehicle crash in the Sod community, according to Lincoln County dispatchers.

It happened just before 7:45 p.m. Friday on Garrets Bend Road near Mostellor Hollow.

Dispatchers tell WSAZ at least two people were involved in the crash, but they do not know their condition at this time.

West Virginia State Police will handle the investigation once they arrive on scene.

