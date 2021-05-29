Crews on scene of single-vehicle accident with ejection

SOUTH POINT, Ohio (WSAZ) - Crews in South Point are on scene of a single-vehicle accident with ejection at the intersection of U.S. 52 and County Road 144.

Dispatchers say the eastbound lane of U.S. 52 was down to one lane as crews work to clean up and investigate the incident.

No word on any injuries.

Keep checking WSAZ.com for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.