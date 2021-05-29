Advertisement

Crews on scene of single-vehicle accident with ejection

Crews in South Point are on scene of a single-vehicle accident with ejection at the...
Crews in South Point are on scene of a single-vehicle accident with ejection at the intersection of U.S. 52 and State Route 144.(Viewer)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
SOUTH POINT, Ohio (WSAZ) - Crews in South Point are on scene of a single-vehicle accident with ejection at the intersection of U.S. 52 and County Road 144.

Dispatchers say the eastbound lane of U.S. 52 was down to one lane as crews work to clean up and investigate the incident.

No word on any injuries.

