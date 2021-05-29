Crews respond to house fire
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Crews spent Saturday morning battling a two-story house fire, according to Metro 911 dispatchers.
The fire broke out around 9 a.m. Saturday on the 900 block of 2nd Street.
When firefighters arrived, they were met with heavy smoke from the house.
No injuries have been reported, but a family did live inside the home.
WSAZ has a crew headed to the scene.
This is a developing story. Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest details.
Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.