Crews respond to house fire

The fire broke out around 9 a.m. Saturday.
The fire broke out around 9 a.m. Saturday.(Kim Rafferty/WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Crews spent Saturday morning battling a two-story house fire, according to Metro 911 dispatchers.

The fire broke out around 9 a.m. Saturday on the 900 block of 2nd Street.

When firefighters arrived, they were met with heavy smoke from the house.

No injuries have been reported, but a family did live inside the home.

WSAZ has a crew headed to the scene.

This is a developing story. Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest details.

