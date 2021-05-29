First Warning Forecast | Dreary start to Memorial Day weekend

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The weather has reversed back to March or skipped ahead to November. Either way, much of this holiday weekend will not feel anything like the start to summer, even if “unofficial.” Some improvement is expected in time for Memorial Day itself. Then, seasonable temperatures return for the abbreviated work week but with renewed opportunities for showers and storms.

Saturday morning starts with temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s under a cloudy sky with areas of drizzle/fog/mist.

Conditions will not change much throughout the day as clouds stay stubborn, and occasional drizzle/mist or light rain is seen. Afternoon temperatures struggle to recover past the mid 50s.

Saturday night continues to see patchy drizzle, fog, and mist as low temperatures fall to the upper 40s.

Sunday does not look much better as much of the day is characterized by a chilled overcast with drizzle, mist, and fog still possible. Late in the day, some breaks in the overcast may be seen, primarily out west. Temperatures will once again be stuck in the 50s for much of the day but rise to the low 60s late-day where sun is able to briefly peek out.

Memorial Day on Monday will see a better amount of sunshine, albeit with some passing clouds at times. High temperatures rise to the mid 70s.

Expect a partly cloudy sky on Tuesday with high temperatures in the low 80s.

Wednesday sees a mostly cloudy sky with a chance for showers and storms as high temperatures reach the upper 70s.

Shower and storm chances continue Thursday and Friday with high temperatures around 80 degrees.

