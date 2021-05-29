First Warning Forecast | Looking for improvement towards Memorial Day

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - On any day of the year, Saturday’s weather could be classified as downright dreary, but the fact that it occurred in late May and over the Memorial Day weekend adds extra insult. The good news is that the weather does improve for Memorial Day itself and stays decent for the start of the abbreviated work week. Then, unsettled weather returns to round out the work week before drier and much warmer conditions arrive in time for the first weekend in June.

The damp and chilly trend rolls on Saturday evening as periods of drizzle/mist or light rain are seen under a thick overcast with temperatures in the low 50s.

Overnight, expect low temperatures to fall to the upper 40s under a cloudy sky with areas of drizzle, mist, and fog.

The first half of Sunday will continue to be characterized by a chilled overcast with drizzle, mist, and fog at times. Late in the day, some breaks in the cloud cover are expected. Temperatures will once again be stuck in the 50s for much of the day but rise to the low 60s late-day where sun is able to briefly peek out.

Memorial Day on Monday will see a better amount of sunshine, albeit with some passing clouds at times. High temperatures rise to the mid 70s.

Expect a partly cloudy sky on Tuesday with high temperatures in the low 80s.

Wednesday sees a mostly cloudy sky with a chance for showers and storms as high temperatures reach the upper 70s.

Shower and storm chances continue Thursday and Friday with high temperatures around 80 degrees.

A summery look and feel returns on Saturday as the day sees a mostly sunny sky with high temperatures in the mid 80s.

