UPDATE | High school graduate dies in crash

UPDATE: 05/29/2021 @ 12:45 P.M.

KANWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- West Virginia State Police say 18-year-old Frank Early died in a single vehicle crash Friday night on Garrett’s Bend Road in Griffithsville.

Police say Early was traveling westbound when he ran off the left side of the roadway, crashing into a tree.

Early was pronounced dead at the scene.

Herbert Hoover High School officials say Early had just graduated earlier this week and was a member of the football and basketball teams.

School officials say grief counselors will be available for students.

ORIGINAL STORY: 05/29/2021 @ 11:59 A.M.

A cause for how Early passed away has not yet been released.

In a Facebook post, the Herbert Hoover High School Football Team page described Early as a genuine hearted and kind person who was always willing to help a friend or teammate.

It is with great sadness that we learned of the tragic passing of our classmate, teammate, brother, and friend Frank... Posted by Herbert Hoover Football on Saturday, May 29, 2021

