Man hides under dirty towels after evading police three times

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) -- Prestonsburg Police say they have arrested two individuals after a drug investigation.

In a release, police say they received several complaints from tipsters of two people involved a drug trafficking ring between Arkansas Creek, the City of Allen, and Goble Roberts.

Police say they attempted to conduct a traffic stop on their suspect, Kenneth Hayden, weeks ago, but the driver took off and was able to elude police.

Hayden, was able to evade police a second time.

This time, police say he was driving a late model yellow Ford Mustang.

Police say Hayden eluded officers with reckless driving and then barricaded himself in a home.

Hayden was then able to create a hole in the floor of the room he was hiding, and escaped from police a third time, according to a release.

Officers caught a break when they obtained two warrants for the Hayden’s arrest and received tips he could be in a local motel trafficking in more drugs.

Police say officers knocked on the door and were welcomed into the room by the registered tenant.

Once inside the room, officers saw a man hiding beneath a pile of dirty towels in the room’s bathroom.

Police arrested Kenneth Hayden and Heather Prater as a result of the investigation.

Prater and Hayden were lodged in the Floyd County Jail and are accused of trafficking in heroin, trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of fleeing/evading police, persistent felony offender I, and a number of moving violations.

Police say Hayden is fully cooperating with their investigation and they expect additional arrests and charges.

Police say this arrests tops their monthly seizure to nearly $50,000 dollars in street value and nearly $35,000 dollars in proceeds from illegal sales of drugs.

If awarded, the monies can be invested back into the community to make it safer, according to police.

Police encourage people to come forward with any small tips such as heavy foot traffic in secluded areas at odd times.

You can contact Prestonsburg Police anonymously at 606-886-1010.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.