Memorial weekend forecast

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -I know, you are tired of hearing about the “unofficial” start to summer this holiday weekend ahead. After all summer doesn’t really begin until the June 20th solstice on Father’s day weekend, right? Well a look at the weather the past week would suggest that we have already been in summer as 5 days of near 90 degree heat graced our presence and goosed our cooling bills!

Anyway, the weather this Memorial Day weekend will be a throwback to fall as in November, at least on Saturday!

Overnight rains will taper to mist and drizzle after more than an inch and in some areas inch and a half of rain feel. In a few areas more rain fell on Friday than had accumulated the first 27 days of what is often the wettest month of the year.

Saturday will be as gloomy and dreary a day in spring as you ever see with a dense cloud bank blocking out the sun and the heavens weeping of a daylong mist, drizzle and fog. On a few occasions the mist will relent to a shower. Either way the ground will be damp and the air chilled for May as temperatures hover into the 50s most of the day. So Memory Days visitors to Grayson and Huntington High graduates should prepare for an unusual dampish chill for parades and pomp and circumstance events.

Sunday will also be gloomy the first half of the day as the damp dreariness lingers. The morning leftover mist may relent to some afternoon brightness points west while one last shower passes through east. Temperatures in the 60s will be 10 degrees cooler than normal, not exactly pool weather.

By Memorial Day the sun will return and with it will come lots of parade goers to Ironton for the longest continuously running Memorial Day parade in America. Light jackets to start will give way to shirt sleeves for the kids as temperatures warm into the low 70s by parade’s end.

