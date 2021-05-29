Advertisement

Roadway reopens after multi-vehicle accident

Crews respond to a traffic accident.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Mountaineer Boulevard has reopened after a multi-vehicle accident.

According to dispatchers three people were transported to the hospital for injuries from the crash, the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

The crash involved three vehicles and was reported just after 3:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

UPDATE 05/29/21 @ 4:21p.m.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews are on scene of a major traffic accident along Mountaineer Boulevard in South Charleston.

According to dispatchers at least three vehicles are involved, including an entrapped patient who has since been extricated.

Drivers can expect heavy traffic delays while crews work to clear the scene.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

