UPDATE | One arrested in overnight shooting

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 8:50 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
UPDATE: 05/29/2021@ 12:35 P.M.

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Kanawha County deputies have arrested a man in connection with an overnight shooting on Queens Court in Cross Lanes.

Deputies say 31 year old Bryan Hazel was shot in the leg outside a home by 36 year old William Landon VI of Dunbar.

Landon was at home with his girlfriend earlier in the night and got into a fight with Hazel when, according to deputies, Landon pulled out a knife during the fight.

Hazel and another man were able to get the knife from Landon, who then left in a silver Cadillac, deputies say.

Deputies say Landon returned around half an hour later, exited his car, and fired multiple shots toward Hazel and another man who were standing in front of the residence.

One round struck Hazel in the leg.

Hazel was taken to the hospital for his injuries.

Saturday morning, Kanawha County sheriff’s deputies were able to locate and arrest Landon.

Landon now faces several charges, including malicious wounding, wanton endangerment, and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm as he was convicted in 2004 on felony charges.

ORIGINAL STORY: 05/29/2021 @ 8:50 A.M.

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Metro 911 dispatchers say one person has been taken to the hospital following an overnight shooting in Kanawha County.

Dispatchers say it was reported around 1:30 a.m. Saturday along Queens Court in Cross Lanes, just off Old Goff Mountain Road.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department found one victim at the scene, according to dispatchers.

There’s no word on the extent of the victim’s injuries at this time.

This is a developing story. Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest updates.

