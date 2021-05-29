State officials ask public to report rundown cemeteries

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) -- As families spend the holiday visiting cemeteries to commemorate those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for our freedoms, Ohio state officials are asking families to report any concerning issues they may see at cemeteries to property owners.

The division of real estate and professional licensing of the Ohio Department of Commerce says there are laws and guidelines for the maintenance and operations of cemeteries to keep them clean and inviting to the public.

Those guidelines, the division says, include cutting the grass at least once a month, removing trash and funeral flowers monthly, and maintaining and repairing roads, buildings, and fencing structures as necessary.

Officials say concerns should first be brought to the attention of the cemetery’s management.

If the issue can’t be resolved, you can file a complaint with the Ohio Cemetery Dispute Resolution Commission (OCDRC) by emailing web.real@com.state.oh.us or by filling out a form.

