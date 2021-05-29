Advertisement

Two-year-old girl becomes youngest American member of Mensa

Two-year-old Kashe West from California is the youngest American to become a member of Mensa.
Two-year-old Kashe West from California is the youngest American to become a member of Mensa.
By CNN Staff
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (CNN) - Two-year-old Kashe West can name all the elements on the periodic table, identify all 50 states by shape and location and she’s learning Spanish.

The California toddler has become the youngest American member of Mensa.

The organization’s membership is strictly limited to those who score at the highest levels in IQ tests.

According to Kashe’s parents, a pediatrician noticed she seemed advanced for her age. So, the family took her to a psychologist, who administered the Mensa test.

The result concluded Kashe had an IQ of 146, her family says.

Her family says they will continue to encourage Kashe’s learning but plan to let her set the tone on whatever topics she wants to learn.

