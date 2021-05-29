Advertisement

WV fall in 2021 home opener

By Jim Treacy
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 1:37 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Power played their first home game since September of 2019 and lost to the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs 12-3 Friday night at Appalachian Power Park. The Power tied the game up at 1-1 after the bottom of the second inning but the Blue Crabs went on to score at least one run the next five innings to get the win.

WV managed 10 hits in the loss and the same two teams play Saturday evening with a 7:05 first pitch. Here are the highlights that aired Friday night on WSAZ Sports.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are confirmed dead in a plane crash in Scioto County, Ohio.
Names of plane crash victims released
I-64 crash in Carter County.
Names released in deadly I-64 crash
A crash in Lincoln County has turned deadly.
Crash in Lincoln County claims life
Chartered flight of migrant children arrives in Knoxville
Questions remain over bus carrying migrant children into Kentucky
Police say the suspect barricaded himself inside the home.
W.Va. state trooper shot, suspect found dead after standoff

Latest News

WV POWER GAME
WV POWER GAME
ISAIAH JACKSON
Isaiah Jackson will stay in NBA Draft
WVU baseball
No baseball tonight for WVU
UC and WV State lose Thursday