WV fall in 2021 home opener

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Power played their first home game since September of 2019 and lost to the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs 12-3 Friday night at Appalachian Power Park. The Power tied the game up at 1-1 after the bottom of the second inning but the Blue Crabs went on to score at least one run the next five innings to get the win.

WV managed 10 hits in the loss and the same two teams play Saturday evening with a 7:05 first pitch. Here are the highlights that aired Friday night on WSAZ Sports.

