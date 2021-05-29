Advertisement

W.Va. state trooper shot, suspect found dead after standoff

Police say the suspect barricaded himself inside the home.
By Associated Press
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 6:41 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — Police say a West Virginia state trooper was shot and a suspect was found dead after a standoff.

State police Capt. Shallon R. Oglesby says state police and members of the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office were trying to locate a suspect in a murder case Friday.

Oglesby says the trooper, who was wearing a ballistic vest, was shot while inside a Martinsburg residence and was taken for medical evaluation.

Officers entered the residence after an exchange of gunfire and found the suspect deceased.

Neither the suspect nor the trooper was identified.

