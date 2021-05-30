8-year-old boy thought dead is alive; Vegas police trying to identify body

LAS: VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) -4:45 P.M. UPDATE: The 8-year-old boy the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department thought was dead is alive, police said Saturday during an afternoon press conference.

Early Saturday, police asked for help finding that boy’s 11-year-old half-brother, Eden Montes and Jose Montes-Herrera, 37, the father of both boys.

Police found them and confirmed the 8-year-old was still alive.

Police are now back to square one identifying the body found Friday near the Mountain Springs Trailhead on Nevada 160, the highway between Las Vegas and Pahrump.

Police said the mother of the 8-year-old, another relative and the mother of the 11-year-old boy all thought the sketch was of the 8-year-old boy.

The mother of the 8-year-old “positively identified that child as being her son …” Lt. Ray Spencer said, according to The Associated Press. She signed an identification affidavit. “There is a very, very close resemblance when you look at those photos, the autopsy photos, and the 8-year-old child.”

The father and his two sons were in central Utah and out of cell phone range. Utah authorities helped find them.

The investigation continues in identifying the dead child.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, or at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

3:25 P.M. UPDATE: The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has canceled the alert for Eden Montes, 11, saying the boy has been found.

Police also found Jose Montes-Herrera, 37, the father of Eden Montes and of an 8-year-old boy found dead on Friday. Eden Montes and the dead boy, who hasn’t been identified, are half-brothers.

Police did not immediately give the status of the two.

ORIGINAL STORY: Authorities have issued an Amber Alert for an 11-year-old Las Vegas boy after authorities identified his half-brother as the deceased person found Friday morning at a Clark County trailhead.

The Amber Alert is for Eden Montes He is believed to be with his biological father, Jose Montes-Herrera, 37, described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall, 225 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

They were last seen in a white 2015 GMC pickup truck with license plate LV U00X and were towing a recreation vehicle with a checkerboard pattern on the sides and the rear, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said. The truck had a sticker with “Mr. Express” in the lower right corner of the rear window.

An 8-year-old boy who is the half-brother to Eden Montes was found dead near the Mountain Springs Trailhead on Nevada 160, the highway between Las Vegas and Pahrump. The boy’s name has not been released.

