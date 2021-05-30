A Rosie goes home ringing: honoring Bobbie Lamb

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Anne Montague has devoted her life to telling the stories of women who worked during World War II.

When she first met Bobbie Lamb, she knew her story was special.

“When we met her we were very much taken by her alertness the fact that she is very humble and how loving her family was,” said Montague. “Do quality work, do it in a cooperative spirit don’t do quality work and fight amongst one another.”

Recently Bobbie Lamb’s health took a turn and her family took her from the care center she was staying in and air lifted her home to Elkins, West Virginia where she peacefully took her last breaths.

“I got halfway to the Walgreens and the nurse called and said your mom just passed,” her son Arnold Lamb said, “She was fighting she was holding on until she got home now she’s really home.”

Though she has passed, Montague says Lamb’s story is not over. Montague is the founder and executive director of Thanks! Plain and Simple, an organization dedicated to educating and celebrating the work of Rosies across the country.

One way the organization celebrates is Ring A Bell for Rosies where participants are encouraged to photograph themselves ringing a bell to recognize Rosies’ impact.

The organization uses the term ‘Rosies’ instead of ‘Rosie the Riveters’ to be inclusive of all women who worked toward the war effort whether they cut metals, welded ships, made tires, or worked in offices.

The main event takes place all over the world on Labor Day but it all began with Bobbie Lamb.

“Bobbie Lamb was the first Rosie for which a bell was rung that’s the whole story which makes her death and near Memorial Day really important,” said Montague.

The bell will continue to ring for Rosies each year passing along the spirit of a hard-working, humble and pull-together attitude.

