Body found in Lawrence County

generic crime scene source unknown
(Source: KSLA News 12)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 9:53 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - An investigation is underway after a body was found in Lawrence County, Ohio.

According to County Coroner Ben Mack, the body was found around 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon at Locust Grove Cemetery on Greasy Ridge Road.

An investigation into the identity of the victim and the cause of their death is ongoing.

WSAZ has reached out to the Lawrence County Sheriff for further details.

This is a developing story. Keep checking back for the latest information.

