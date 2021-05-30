First Warning Forecast | Seasonable temperatures return this week

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Saturday and Sunday have certainly stuck out like a sore thumb compared to how the weather should be this time of year. These two days stand out even more considering the week prior saw most days in the 80s, and this week will see temperatures quickly returning to that mark. In fact, temperatures for much of the week ahead are expected to be around seasonable for this time of year - which is 80 degrees, by the way - before heating up again into the weekend.

Some breaks in the clouds are expected Sunday evening as temperatures hover in the mid to upper 50s. Any lingering drizzle/mist finally tapers off.

Overnight, expect a partly cloudy sky with a pretty substantial chill as low temperatures fall to the mid 40s. Areas of fog are likely.

Memorial Day starts with fog in the early morning hours before a decent amount sunshine comes back for the rest of the day. High temperatures reach the mid 70s.

On Tuesday, expect a partly cloudy, dry, and seasonably warm day with high temperatures in the low 80s.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with the chance for a few passing showers. Afternoon highs reach the upper 70s.

Periods of showers and thunderstorms are expected on Thursday and Friday with afternoon temperatures in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

Saturday and Sunday see a mostly sunny sky. An isolated shower is possible either day, but most locations stay dry. High temperatures rise to the low to mid 80s.

