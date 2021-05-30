Have you seen him? Police searching for missing man in Pike County
Published: May. 30, 2021 at 9:47 AM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Pikeville Police are asking for your help to find a missing man.
Officials say Kevin Stump was last seen around 2 a.m. Wednesday near the Hatfield McCoy Hotel walking northbound toward Pikeville.
He was wearing a faded blue Phelps t-shirt, jeans, black tennis shoes and was carrying a guitar. His picture is below.
If you have any information about where he might be, please call Pikeville Police at 606-437-5111 or send them a message on their Facebook page.
