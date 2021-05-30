Have you seen him? Police searching for missing man in Pike County

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Pikeville Police are asking for your help to find a missing man.

Officials say Kevin Stump was last seen around 2 a.m. Wednesday near the Hatfield McCoy Hotel walking northbound toward Pikeville.

He was wearing a faded blue Phelps t-shirt, jeans, black tennis shoes and was carrying a guitar. His picture is below.

Pikeville Police are searching for Kevin Stump who was last seen early Wednesday morning. (Pikeville Police)

If you have any information about where he might be, please call Pikeville Police at 606-437-5111 or send them a message on their Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.