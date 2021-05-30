Advertisement

Splash Pad shuts down

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 30, 2021 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) -- Summer fun will have to be postponed for the time being for some residents in Scioto County.

A mechanical issue at the Splash Pad at Earl Thomas Conley Park in West Portsmouth has shut down the splash pad.

The Scioto County Commissioners made the announcement a little after 2 p.m. Sunday.

Commissioners say the part has been ordered, but no date has been given on when the part will be received.

All other park facilities remain open.

