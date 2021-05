PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - Portsmouth Police are warning of panhandlers near the Aldi on Gallia Street.

According to a release on Facebook, PPD has received calls of homeless asking for money and being very aggressive towards women, primarily older women.

We have received a couple of calls from ladies (after the incident) who shop at Aldi's regarding the homeless who ask... Posted by Portsmouth PD on Thursday, May 27, 2021

Police say if it happens to you, back away and call 911.

