Report: Suspect fired shot at victim during busy Memorial Day weekend in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Police arrested two people after a shot was fired along Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach, according to an incident report.

Officers were responded late Saturday night to the 2700 block of South Ocean Boulevard for a weapon discharge call.

When they arrived at the scene, they met with the victim who said two men were shouting at him.

“The victim said offender 1 yelled to ‘Get him,’” the police report stated.

The victim then told officers that one of the suspects, identified as Mark Odom, pulled out a gun and fired a shot at the victim and then started running toward him.

He said the incident happened near the light post behind the Sea Horn Motel parking lot.

Officers arrested Odom and Arthur Zorn in connection to the incident. Both are charged with third-degree assault and battery.

Zorn also faces a drug possession charge after the police report showed that officers found a drug believed to be marijuana in his pocket.

