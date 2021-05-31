Advertisement

Report: Suspect fired shot at victim during busy Memorial Day weekend in Myrtle Beach

Myrtle Beach Police Department
Myrtle Beach Police Department(Source: MBPD Facebook page)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Police arrested two people after a shot was fired along Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach, according to an incident report.

Officers were responded late Saturday night to the 2700 block of South Ocean Boulevard for a weapon discharge call.

When they arrived at the scene, they met with the victim who said two men were shouting at him.

“The victim said offender 1 yelled to ‘Get him,’” the police report stated.

The victim then told officers that one of the suspects, identified as Mark Odom, pulled out a gun and fired a shot at the victim and then started running toward him.

He said the incident happened near the light post behind the Sea Horn Motel parking lot.

Officers arrested Odom and Arthur Zorn in connection to the incident. Both are charged with third-degree assault and battery.

Zorn also faces a drug possession charge after the police report showed that officers found a drug believed to be marijuana in his pocket.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

generic crime scene source unknown
Body found in Lawrence County
Conrad has been charged with Kidnapping and deputies say other charges will follow.
Man facing multiple charges after kidnapping
Summer fun will have to be postponed for the time being for some residents in Scioto County....
Splash Pad shuts down
Mason County 911 Dispatchers confirm a missing special needs 14-year-old boy has been found safe.
UPDATE | Missing special needs child found safe
Grief counselors will be available to students, school officials said.
UPDATE | High school graduate dies in crash

Latest News

Tennis player Naomi Osaka says on Twitter “the best thing for the tournament” is if she...
Naomi Osaka says on Twitter ‘the best thing for the tournament’ if she withdraws from French Open
The former Kamloops Indian Residential School is seen on Tk'emlups te Secwépemc First Nation in...
Canada: Bodies at Indigenous school not isolated incident
FILE - In this Monday, May 24, 2021 file photo, the flag of Iran waves in front of the the...
UN atomic watchdog: Access to key Iranian data lacking since Feb. 23
A deadly shooting occurred at a Florida banquet hall early Sunday.
Amid grief, manhunt in Miami continues for 3 shooters
German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends a news conference after a coronavirus COVID-19...
Question for Denmark: Why could the US allegedly eavesdrop?