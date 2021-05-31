Advertisement

Special needs child missing in Mason County

The Point Pleasant Fire Department say they’re looking for a special needs child on Ripley...
The Point Pleasant Fire Department say they’re looking for a special needs child on Ripley Road, near the Exxon station.(AP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 30, 2021 at 11:09 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Point Pleasant Fire Department say they’re looking for a special needs 14-year-old boy on Ripley Road, near the Exxon station.

They urge that drivers use caution in the area and to keep their eyes open.

The Mason County Sheriff’s Department, Mason County EMS, Gallia County Sheriff’s Department Drone Unit, Barboursville Police K-9 and West Virginia State Police are assisting in the search.

