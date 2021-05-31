Advertisement

Unidentified boy’s body found on trail near Las Vegas

Police have released a new digitally enhanced photo of the boy whose body was found by a hiker...
Police have released a new digitally enhanced photo of the boy whose body was found by a hiker on a trail near Las Vegas Friday morning.(Source: NCMEC/CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Police have released a new digitally enhanced photo of the boy whose body was found by a hiker on a trail near Las Vegas Friday morning.

A woman earlier mistakenly identified the boy as her 8-year-old son, even after seeing photos of the body.

But the son she thought was missing was camping with his father and his 11-year-old brother and didn’t have a cellphone signal.

Las Vegas Police are asking teachers to take a close look at the updated picture to see if they can identify the victim.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is assisting local authorities in the case.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office has yet to release the unknown boy’s cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about the boy is asked to call Las Vegas homicide at 702-828-3521.

Tipsters who want to stay anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

generic crime scene source unknown
Body found in Lawrence County
Conrad has been charged with Kidnapping and deputies say other charges will follow.
Man facing multiple charges after kidnapping
Summer fun will have to be postponed for the time being for some residents in Scioto County....
Splash Pad shuts down
Mason County 911 Dispatchers confirm a missing special needs 14-year-old boy has been found safe.
UPDATE | Missing special needs child found safe
Grief counselors will be available to students, school officials said.
UPDATE | High school graduate dies in crash

Latest News

Tennis player Naomi Osaka says on Twitter “the best thing for the tournament” is if she...
Osaka: ‘Best thing’ for French Open would be her withdrawal
The former Kamloops Indian Residential School is seen on Tk'emlups te Secwépemc First Nation in...
Canada: Bodies at Indigenous school not isolated incident
FILE - In this Monday, May 24, 2021 file photo, the flag of Iran waves in front of the the...
UN atomic watchdog: Access to key Iranian data lacking since Feb. 23
A deadly shooting occurred at a Florida banquet hall early Sunday.
Amid grief, manhunt in Miami continues for 3 shooters
German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends a news conference after a coronavirus COVID-19...
Question for Denmark: Why could the US allegedly eavesdrop?