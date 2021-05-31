Advertisement

WV Power win again

By Jim Treacy
Published: May. 30, 2021
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Power are owners of their first winning streak of 2021 as they beat the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs 4-2 Sunday afternoon. The Power took a 2-1 lead when Rubi Silva smashed a two run home run in the 3rd inning and they added a couple more in the 7th inning.

West Virginia is now 2-1 this season and here are the highlights that aired on WSAZ Sports Sunday evening.

