Advertisement

Charleston physician convicted of federal drug charge

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 11:36 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A medical doctor from Charleston was convicted by a federal jury of drug distribution, according to information from the U.S. Department of Justice.

The conviction, which happened Thursday, found Dr. Sriramloo Kesari guilty of prescribing painkillers in violation of the Controlled Substances Act.

According to information from the Department of Justice, Kesari “distributed the drug Suboxone outside the scope of professional practice and not for a legitimate medical purpose.”

Investigators say Kesari, who was at times located in California, signed off on a cash-only operation that distributed prescriptions for cash payments. One of those transactions happened with an undercover Drug Enforcement Adminisration (DEA) agent.

Kesari faces a maximum 20 years in prison when he’s sentenced Aug. 25, according to the Department of Justice release.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drugs and cash seized.
Drugs and cash found at residence
A man was arrested Wednesday evening after an armed robbery at a Family Dollar store in...
Man arrested in Family Dollar armed robbery
Sexual assault reported at foster home, two men arrested
The McIntosh Community Building has been a staple in Ravenswood since the 1880s.
Community saves artifacts after fire at historic Ravenswood landmark
Man arrested after police chase in stolen car
Man arrested after police chase in stolen car

Latest News

Dollywood
Dollywood announces new resort set to open in 2023
Drugs and cash found at residence
Drugs and cash found at residence
Governor Justice calls for special session
Governor Justice calls for special session
Storm microburst downs trees in parts of Charleston and South Charleston
Storm microburst downs trees in parts of Charleston and South Charleston
There's a new way getting the COVID-19 vaccine could turn you into a millionaire.
Unvaccinated shoppers react to Kroger’s million-dollar incentive