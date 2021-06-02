Charleston physician convicted of federal drug charge

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A medical doctor from Charleston was convicted by a federal jury of drug distribution, according to information from the U.S. Department of Justice.

The conviction, which happened Thursday, found Dr. Sriramloo Kesari guilty of prescribing painkillers in violation of the Controlled Substances Act.

According to information from the Department of Justice, Kesari “distributed the drug Suboxone outside the scope of professional practice and not for a legitimate medical purpose.”

Investigators say Kesari, who was at times located in California, signed off on a cash-only operation that distributed prescriptions for cash payments. One of those transactions happened with an undercover Drug Enforcement Adminisration (DEA) agent.

Kesari faces a maximum 20 years in prison when he’s sentenced Aug. 25, according to the Department of Justice release.

