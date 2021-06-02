Hurricane firefighters talk about ATV safety

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A recent ATV accident caused serious injuries, and as weather gets warmer and riders hit the trails, more accidents will happen.

Hurricane Fire and Rescue Chief Deron Wilkes teaches firefighters how to respond to ATV rescues.

“Weekends are even worse,” Wilkes said.

He said the number of accidents in West Virginia is striking compared with other states.

“West Virginia was number two in deaths as a result of ATV accidents, second only to Texas,” Wilkes said. “When you think about West Virginia is such a small state population wise but has such a large fatality rate, that says something over five percent of the deaths happen in West Virginia.”

A report from the U.S. Consumer Safety Protection Agency reports another high statistic about the number of ATV-related deaths.

He said head injuries are common, even on side-by-sides, because a lot of riders don’t wear helmets.

“(They must be ) DOT approved, need to be worn even in something like this,” Wilkes said.

Some other tips include never carrying a passenger on a single rider, make sure eyes are protected by a window shield or glasses and, most of all, slow down.

Going too fast causes most accidents.

“I think a lot of people are overconfident in their own skill and their own machine,” Wilkes said.

He added that when climbing onto an ATV or side-by-side, it’s important to know your limits.

For kids, it is important they drive ATVs that are specifically made for their age group.

Firefighters also say to never ride with a child in your lap when driving an ATV or a side-by-side.

