Advertisement

Man killed in collision with semi

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 2:05 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Batesville man died after a collision with a semi-truck.

The crash happened Tuesday evening at the intersection of Highway 69 and South Vaughn Street in Sulphur Rock.

According to Arkansas State Police’s preliminary report, a semi was traveling south on Highway 69 when a Nissan SUV, driven by Nicholas B. Warner, attempted to cross the highway at South Vaughn Street.

ASP noted Warner, 23, of Batesville failed to yield and pulled into the path of the semi. The semi hit Warner’s SUV on the right side, causing it to overturn.

The report noted that it was raining at the time of the crash.

Editor’s Note: Arkansas State Police originally identified Warner as the driver of the semi-truck. They have since corrected their crash report to reflect that Warner was driving the Nissan SUV.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drugs and cash seized.
Drugs and cash found at residence
A man was arrested Wednesday evening after an armed robbery at a Family Dollar store in...
Man arrested in Family Dollar armed robbery
Sexual assault reported at foster home, two men arrested
The McIntosh Community Building has been a staple in Ravenswood since the 1880s.
Community saves artifacts after fire at historic Ravenswood landmark
Man arrested after police chase in stolen car
Man arrested after police chase in stolen car

Latest News

Dollywood
Dollywood announces new resort set to open in 2023
Drugs and cash found at residence
Drugs and cash found at residence
Governor Justice calls for special session
Governor Justice calls for special session
Storm microburst downs trees in parts of Charleston and South Charleston
Storm microburst downs trees in parts of Charleston and South Charleston
There's a new way getting the COVID-19 vaccine could turn you into a millionaire.
Unvaccinated shoppers react to Kroger’s million-dollar incentive