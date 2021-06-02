Names released in double fatal crash

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The names of the two people who were killed in a crash on Tuesday have been released.

According to South Charleston Police, Patricia Lawson, 77, and her husband Cyron Lawson, 79, both of South Charleston, died in the accident.

It happened at the intersection of Spring Hill Avenue and Country Club Boulevard around 1:30 p.m.

Accident claims two lives in South Charleston

Police say no other people were involved in the crash.

The bodies were taken to the West Virginia State Medical Examiner’s Office in Charleston.

The incident is under investigation.

