Woman dies after balcony collapses in Delaware

SOUTH WEBSTER, Ohio (WSAZ) - What was supposed to be a relaxing vacation turned into a tragedy.

Neighbors in South Webster, Ohio, were shocked when they learned what happened to a pair of sisters who had just gone on a trip to Delaware.

“I just couldn’t imagine going on vacation thinking I was going to have a good time with my family, and then something like this happens,” Tammy McGowan, who lives next to the woman who died, said.

Dewey Beach Police say on Memorial Day, two sisters were on a third floor balcony at a villa when the balcony collapsed.

The women fell 10 feet onto the balcony below.

The older sister, who was 57, died from her injuries the following morning.

The younger sister, who’s 47, suffered fractures and is still at a hospital in Delaware.

The mother of the two women tells WSAZ her daughters had just arrived and checked in at their villa Monday when they stepped out onto that balcony. They hadn’t even brought their luggage in yet.

Gail Wagner, who also lives next to the woman who died, says she can’t imagine the heartache the family is going through.

“You go on vacation as a family to have some time together, and then something like this happens,” Wagner said. “It’s devastating, it is.”

“My heart goes out to them,” McGowan said. “I pray for the one that’s in the hospital that she gets better and back home.”

Dewey Beach police say their investigation is ongoing, and they’re working closely with town officials and other outside agencies.

SUSSEX COUNTY, DE (NBC4) - A woman died Tuesday after a third-floor balcony collapsed in Dewey Beach, police said.

The Dewey Beach Police Department responded about 4:50 p.m. on Memorial Day to 4 Read Ave. to a collapsed balcony with injuries reported.

Two women from South Webster, Ohio, fell about 10 feet to the balcony below, police said.

“The responding officers were able to secure the partially detached floor, and the victims were removed from the residence by the Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Department,” according to police.

The names of the victims were not released. The woman who died was 57.

Police said she was originally reported to be in stable condition, but she “began to deteriorate throughout the night” and “ultimately succumbed to her injuries around 7:00 AM.”

The other victim is 47 and suffered multiple fractures. She is being treated at a Delaware medical center.

“This investigation is ongoing and the Dewey Beach Police Department is working closely with town officials and other outside agencies,” police said.

