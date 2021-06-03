City officials break ground for Charleston’s Slack Plaza revitalization

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It’s out with the drawing board and onto the shovels, as crews have officially begun construction Wednesday at the city’s Slack Plaza.

“Strong communities are built when you have places and make those places in a community like a palace, like a living room,” said Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin. “We are so disconnected right now in our country. We feel shattered and, with COVID, it almost separated us just a little farther apart. In Eric’s book, he talks about building spaces almost like living rooms that we can all share.”

Mayor Goodwin, along with City Council members and other city and state officials, came together for the groundbreaking ceremony to revitalize Slack Plaza. The plaza sits right in the center of downtown between Capitol Street and the Charleston Town Center. At this time, Goodwin said the city has no greenspaces but the revitalization will change that.

“Most thriving, vibrant cities across the country have a space like that,” Goodwin told WSAZ. “It is truly going to be not only important during the spring, summer and fall but also during the wintertime. That’s what businesses want from us. They want us to generate more traffic in front of their storefronts, in front of their businesses and that’s what city center will help us do.”

The revitalization has been a project years in the making and will include a stage for concerts, a food truck area, swinging benches, splash pads during the warmer months and an ice rink in the winter.

“There’s going to be great programming, so many great opportunities for people to come together,” Goodwin said. “It’s good for business, it’s good for the downtown economy, which means it’s good for the entire city of Charleston for us to reinvest and do more.”

Kanawha Valley Regional Transportation (KRT) said they will be constructing a new ticket office and building for loading in a new location in downtown Charleston. They said they hope to have construction finished by October 2021 to stay on track with the Slack Plaza construction.

The project is expected to be completed by this October.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.