COVID-19 Vaccine Initiative | “Do it for Baby Dog”

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced the name of the COVID-19 vaccine initiative.

He says it’s called Do it for Baby Dog “Save a life, change your life”.

Governor Jim Justice talked more about the program on Thursday during a press briefing. He brought Baby Dog with him.

“If you don’t get vaccinated, not only are you missing an opportunity in every way to do great stuff for yourself, great stuff for your loved ones... but you’re also gonna miss out on the opportunity and somebody’s going to be winning and winning really big. Don’t miss that opportunity,” said Governor Justice.

The first drawing will be on June 20.

To be eligible, West Virginians have to get at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Officials are working on creating a website for registration. Registration begins Friday at 5 p.m., according to Governor Justice.

Read more about it here: Guns, trucks and $1 million | Governor announces new COVID-19 vaccine incentives

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.