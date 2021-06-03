Dollywood announces new resort set to open in 2023

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dollywood announced plans to open a new lodge-style resort in 2023.

The HeartSong Lodge & Resort will feature 302 rooms and will be located near Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort and Spa.

Dollywood said the resort will feature several lodging options including family suites, bunk rooms, themed suites and loft rooms. Many of the resort’s rooms include balconies, which provide a “place among the leaves” for families to escape.

The lodge will showcase four-story, lantern-inspired windows in the resort’s welcoming atrium. Guests will also find indoor and outdoor pools and an outdoor cove with family gathering spaces, a communal fire pit and a screened-in porch.

With 26,000 sq. ft. of flexible indoor and outdoor meeting space, the property can accommodate gatherings for several hundred guests, according to Dollywood.

“I’m always dreaming and coming up with new ideas and things I want our guests to experience,” Dolly Parton explained. “We wanted to talk about this last year, but with everything going on, we knew we needed to pause because it just wasn’t the right time to do it. Things are looking brighter and with the popularity of the Smokies soaring, there are more people than ever wanting to visit our area.

Over the next 10 years, Dollywood plans to invest more than$500 million across its properties. Eugene Naughton, President of the Dollywood Company said there are five total resorts planned over the next few years. Naughton said resorts three, four and five are currently being planned.

In early 2021, Dollywood was named the number one trending destination in the U.S. by Tripadvisor. Last year, Dollywood was “traveler-ranked” number six on Tripadvisor’s Travelers’ Choice Top 25 United States.

“I’m so proud of this place that we’ve been able to build here in the Smokies,” Parton said. “I always dreamed of accomplishing two things with Dollywood. I wanted to give jobs to the folks who live here and I wanted to give visitors another reason to come and experience the beauty of the Smoky Mountains. We celebrated our 35th season last year, so I think it is fair to say we’ve been able to do that. I’m so happy with what we are doing to make sure our guests have a great season this year, and being able to announce the new HeartSong Lodge & Resort is just one more way we’re going to be able to help families reconnect, explore and discover together. I truly believe the natural beauty of the Smokies and the warmth of this special place will inspire every guest to nurture the ‘heartsong’ within them.”

