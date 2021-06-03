Advertisement

Drugs and cash found at residence

Drugs and cash seized.
Drugs and cash seized.(Pikeville Police/Floyd County Sheriff's Office)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 10:16 AM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ) - Drugs and cashed were seized at a residence after an investigation.

The Pikeville Police Department says they teamed up with the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office after they were lead to a residence in the Pikeville/Coal Run area.

Police and deputies found 115 grams of 115 grams of methamphetamine, approximately 20 grams of heroin, multiple prescription medications, marijuana, and $17,000 cash.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was arrested Wednesday evening after an armed robbery at a Family Dollar store in...
Man arrested in Family Dollar armed robbery
Sexual assault reported at foster home, two men arrested
The McIntosh Community Building has been a staple in Ravenswood since the 1880s.
Community saves artifacts after fire at historic Ravenswood landmark
Man arrested after police chase in stolen car
Man arrested after police chase in stolen car

Latest News

Dollywood
Dollywood announces new resort set to open in 2023
Drugs and cash found at residence
Drugs and cash found at residence
Governor Justice calls for special session
Governor Justice calls for special session
Storm microburst downs trees in parts of Charleston and South Charleston
Storm microburst downs trees in parts of Charleston and South Charleston
There's a new way getting the COVID-19 vaccine could turn you into a millionaire.
Unvaccinated shoppers react to Kroger’s million-dollar incentive