Drugs and cash found at residence

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ) - Drugs and cashed were seized at a residence after an investigation.

The Pikeville Police Department says they teamed up with the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office after they were lead to a residence in the Pikeville/Coal Run area.

Police and deputies found 115 grams of 115 grams of methamphetamine, approximately 20 grams of heroin, multiple prescription medications, marijuana, and $17,000 cash.

