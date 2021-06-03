Financial relief available to Kentuckians affected by flooding

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - While months may have passed from when flooding hit our region, memories still linger for those who were hit hard.

The damage forced some people to break the bank to make up for what was lost.

“Just cleanup, you know -- hauling, having to get a dumpster and getting everything hauled away and then coming in and cleaning and sanitizing. That’s a lot of money. And we do that every year,” Missy Vanderpool said.

Vanderpool lives in AquaLoop in Greenup County, Kentucky -- an area that is no stranger to flooding.

However, those who live in Greenup County are now able to apply for some financial relief through FEMA.

“We haven’t received individual assistance from FEMA for about 11 years. I think the last time we received it was in 2010,” Emergency Management Director Garth Wireman said.

In order to qualify, your home or property had to be affected by the recent flooding. Grant amounts are awarded on a case-by-case basis.

There is also an option for small businesses and homeowners to apply for low-interest loans.

To apply for either a loan or grant through FEMA, you must register at DisasterAssistance.gov, download the FEMA mobile app, or call 800- 621-3362.

That is the only step to apply for a grant through FEMA. If you’re looking to get a loan, you must register through the methods mentioned above, then you can apply online at DisasterLoan.sba.gov.

They ask you to have certain information ready for when you apply -- such as your Social Security number, address, and description of the damage.

The deadline to apply is June 23.

