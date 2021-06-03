Advertisement

Governor Justice calls for special session

Governor Justice holds press conference
Governor Justice holds press conference(Governor Jim Justice)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced Thursday he will be calling for a special session of the West Virginia Legislature.

It will be for next Monday at noon during their regularly scheduled interim.

The governor says the session will be used to appropriate money the state has already received from the federal government for DHHR and the Department of Education.

On Tuesday, Governor Justice reported a $152.2 million surplus in the month of May. He says we’re knocking on the door of a $400 million surplus.

In his session request, the governor asked for lawmakers to to commit an additional $150 million of the surplus from this year to our road maintenance program. This money is significantly needed, the governor says.

The governor says during a total of 402 projects, 742.84 miles of road will be paved. Gov. Justice said Thursday that there are 17 slips and 40 bridges included in this road maintenance project. There are 111 other projects.

“This absolutely will really, really, really help us continue on the pathway that we’ve been on and that is to continue to do more and more and more to make our roads better and better for our residents,” said Governor Justice.

The governor says the project ‘will drive more people to West Virginia.’

This is a developing story.

