Highlanders stay in winner’s bracket with win over Cabell Midland

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 11:04 PM EDT|Updated: Jun. 2, 2021 at 11:03 PM EDT
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The Huntington Highlanders held off Cabell MIdland on Wednesday night 4-2 to remain in the winner’s bracket in the Class AAA sectionals.

Huntington’s Justin Legg homered and drove in two other runs with a single to help Huntington get the win.

The Highlanders will play the winner of Cabell Midland and Spring Valley who will play in an elimination game Thursday.

