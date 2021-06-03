Highlanders stay in winner’s bracket with win over Cabell Midland

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The Huntington Highlanders held off Cabell MIdland on Wednesday night 4-2 to remain in the winner’s bracket in the Class AAA sectionals.

Huntington’s Justin Legg homered and drove in two other runs with a single to help Huntington get the win.

The Highlanders will play the winner of Cabell Midland and Spring Valley who will play in an elimination game Thursday.

