Five vehicles involved in crash on I-77

UPDATE 6/3/21

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - I-77 is back open after a five-vehicle accident.

It happened around noon Thursday at milemarker 100.

Two cars, two SUVs and a semi were involved.

There’s no word on how many people were taken to the hospital.

UPDATE 6/3/21 @ 12:36 p.m.

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A five-vehicle accident has shut down part of I-77.

According to WV 511, several southbound lanes are closed at mile marker 100.

Crews are clearing up the scene.

One lane is open, but three others are closed.

Traffic is backed up in the area, according to WV 511.

