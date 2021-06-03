Advertisement

Five vehicles involved in crash on I-77

Accident at milemarker 100 on I-77 South
Accident at milemarker 100 on I-77 South(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
UPDATE 6/3/21

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - I-77 is back open after a five-vehicle accident.

It happened around noon Thursday at milemarker 100.

Two cars, two SUVs and a semi were involved.

There’s no word on how many people were taken to the hospital.

UPDATE 6/3/21 @ 12:36 p.m.

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A five-vehicle accident has shut down part of I-77.

It happened around noon Thursday at milemarker 100.

Two cars, two SUVs and a semi were involved.

According to WV 511, several southbound lanes are closed at mile marker 100.

There’s no word on how many people were taken to the hospital.

Crews are clearing up the scene.

One lane is open, but three others are closed.

Traffic is backed up in the area, according to WV 511.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

ORIGINAL STORY 6/3/21

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Part of I-77 is shut down due to an accident involving multiple vehicles.

According to WV 511, several southbound lanes are closed at mile marker 100.

It happened at noon on Thursday.

Our crew at the scene says one lane is open, but traffic is backed up.

There is no word on injuries.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

