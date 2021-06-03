Advertisement

Man arrested after police chase in stolen car

Man arrested after police chase in stolen car
Man arrested after police chase in stolen car(Wayne County Sheriff)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 1:03 AM EDT
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man has been arrested after police say he led them on a chase in a stolen car.

It happened Wednesday evening in Wayne County.

Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson said the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit tried to catch up to a 2018 Cadillac ATS in Fort Gay.

According to Sheriff Thompson, the driver sped south on U.S. 52 and began passing vehicles on the shoulder. The chase was called off because of traffic and road conditions.

Shortly after, Sheriff Thompson said the Drug Enforcement Unit received a tip and found the suspect and vehicle on Lost Creek Rd.

The vehicle was reported stolen from Canton, Ohio.

Roger Waller of Kermit is charged with felony fleeing in a vehicle and possession of a stolen vehicle.

