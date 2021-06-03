Man arrested in Family Dollar armed robbery

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man was arrested Wednesday evening after an armed robbery at a Family Dollar store in Huntington.

According to Huntington Police Department Chief Ray Cornwell, the incident happened around 6:20 p.m. at the Family Dollar in the 2100 block of 8th Ave.

Layden D. Risner, 32 from Wayne County, was arrested after allegedly entering the business, showing a pocket knife and demanding money.

Cornwell said Risner didn’t get any cash and returned to the business shortly afterward. Employees called 911, and officers arrested Risner without incident.

Risner faces first-degree robbery charges.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.