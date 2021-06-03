Advertisement

Man arrested in Family Dollar armed robbery

A man was arrested Wednesday evening after an armed robbery at a Family Dollar store in...
A man was arrested Wednesday evening after an armed robbery at a Family Dollar store in Huntington, West Virginia.(KWCH)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:20 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man was arrested Wednesday evening after an armed robbery at a Family Dollar store in Huntington.

According to Huntington Police Department Chief Ray Cornwell, the incident happened around 6:20 p.m. at the Family Dollar in the 2100 block of 8th Ave.

Layden D. Risner, 32 from Wayne County, was arrested after allegedly entering the business, showing a pocket knife and demanding money.

Cornwell said Risner didn’t get any cash and returned to the business shortly afterward. Employees called 911, and officers arrested Risner without incident.

Risner faces first-degree robbery charges.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drugs and cash seized.
Drugs and cash found at residence
Sexual assault reported at foster home, two men arrested
The McIntosh Community Building has been a staple in Ravenswood since the 1880s.
Community saves artifacts after fire at historic Ravenswood landmark
Man arrested after police chase in stolen car
Man arrested after police chase in stolen car

Latest News

Dollywood
Dollywood announces new resort set to open in 2023
Drugs and cash found at residence
Drugs and cash found at residence
Governor Justice calls for special session
Governor Justice calls for special session
Storm microburst downs trees in parts of Charleston and South Charleston
Storm microburst downs trees in parts of Charleston and South Charleston
There's a new way getting the COVID-19 vaccine could turn you into a millionaire.
Unvaccinated shoppers react to Kroger’s million-dollar incentive