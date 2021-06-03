Advertisement

Man charged with child sexual exploitation offenses

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - A man is now in jail accused of uploading images of child sexual exploitation online.

Jonathan M. Whitt, 33, was arrested on charges related to child sexual abuse material, according to the Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch.

The arrest was a result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) investigation.

A search warrant was executed at Whitt’s home in Ashland on June 3, 2021.

Equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSP’s digital forensic laboratory for examination, deputies say.

Whitt is currently charged with one count of possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor, a class D felony and one count of distribution of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor.

Whitt was lodged in the Boyd County Detention Center.

